Alfa Romeo's Simone Resta to return to Ferrari

Alfa Romeo technical director Simone Resta will return to Ferrari after he leaves his current occupation at the end of the month.

Alfa Romeo confirmed earlier today that Simone would leave his role, and it would bring in Jan Monchaux as his replacement, who currently works as its head of aerodynamics.

Simone will work on gardening leave and will not join Ferrari this season, but could take on a role within Ferrari's road car activities for the rest of the year.

Following Resta's original departure from Ferrari in 2018, he worked as its head of vehicle project coordination.

However, Ferrari's senior staff has changed dramatically since then, with three men, Fabio Montecchi, David Sanchez and Enrico Cardile taking on Simone's duties following his move away from Ferrari.

It is likely that Simone will take on a senior technical role as Ferrari's technical director last year Mattia Binotto is now its team principal.