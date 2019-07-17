Resta to leave Alfa Romeo, Monchaux appointed as new technical director

Alfa Romeo has appointed Jan Monchaux as its new technical director following the departure of Simone Resta later this month.

Ferrari has been public about its interest in bringing back Resta from Alfa Romeo, as the Italian joined the current Alfa squad when it was called Sauber last year.

It is believed that Resta will return to Ferrari and will start work with his former team at the end of the summer break.

Monchaux, Alfa Romeo's current head of aerodynamics, will take on the role of technical director and start his duties on August 1st, 2019.

"I am very excited about this new challenge and I am looking forward to starting in my new position," Monchaux said.

"The owners, board and team principal are sending a simple but strong message to the whole company – they value continuity and believe in the existing team and the work we have been doing. It is now up to us to prove them right, but I am convinced our future is bright.”

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur added: “I want to thank Simone for his contribution to the progression of the team and I wish him all the best for his future appointments.

"As for Jan, I am delighted to have him step up to the role of technical director. He has done a brilliant job so far and I am confident he will be able to lead our technical group as the team continues its upward journey.”

Monchaux joined Alfa Romeo [Sauber] in 2018, following on from a five-year stint working at Audi Sport as its head of vehicle engineering & aerodynamics.