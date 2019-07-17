user icon
Horner hails Gasly after strong finish at Silverstone

  • Published on 17 Jul 2019 11:27
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed the performance of their driver Pierre Gasly after he finished fourth in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Gasly showed improved form but was disappointed to not achieve a podium finish.

The good result has come off the back of a string of bad performances since the Frenchman's promotion to Red Bull at the season, such as qualifying only 17th in the opening round in Melbourne and more recently being lapped by teammate Max Verstappen in Austria.

"I think Pierre has done a very good job all weekend I think, and I think compared to the race in Austria, which really was a tough weekend for him, I think coming here, just focussing on what he's doing and going back to basics, he's been like a different driver all weekend." Horner said.

"From the first session he has been competitive, he built on that in P2 and through all three elements of qualifying he's been competitive and even the race here.

“He passed Vettel early on in the race and he was racing hard with Leclerc. I thought he drove very well today."

Gasly topped the time sheets for the first time in his F1 career during Friday's first practice session, going on to qualify fifth and ahead of Ferrari's Vettel for the race.

The former Toro Rosso driver also impressed when he pulled a daring move on Vettel around the outside of the Village corner to retake back the fifth place he lost out to the German driver off the line.

"I think his approach to the weekend definitely helped," Horner added. "He's just turned up here and has been competitive."


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,943

    And here is where I, pr**k as I am, barge in and say "it was a good finish compared to the grid, but compared to his team mate he is still underperforming, and that is what counts IMO."

    • + 0
    • Jul 17 2019 - 11:55

show sidebar