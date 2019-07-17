Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for German GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the German Grand Prix in two weeks' time.
The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation available to it, with the C2 being the hardest compound, the C3 the middle and the C4 the softest.
As expected, the C4 compound is the favourite for the weekend, while teams feel there is little need to bring the C2 tyre to the weekend at Hockenheim.
Only two teams (Renault and Toro Rosso) have brought double-figure sets of the softest compound. Check out the full table below.
|Driver
|C2
|C3
|C4
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|4
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|1
|4
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|1
|3
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|2
|2
|9
|Max Verstappen
|1
|4
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|1
|4
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1
|2
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|1
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|3
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|2
|2
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|2
|3
|8
|Lando Norris
|2
|2
|9
|Sergio Perez
|2
|3
|8
|Lance Stroll
|2
|3
|8
|Kimi Raikkonen
|1
|3
|9
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|2
|1
|10
|Alexander Albon
|1
|2
|10
|George Russell
|2
|2
|9
|Robert Kubica
|1
|3
|9
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
