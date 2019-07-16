Rich Energy renamed, Storey leaves role

Rich Energy has officially been renamed Lighting Volt as William Storey has parted ways with the company.

Prior to the British Grand Prix weekend, the energy drink company's twitter account claimed that it had ended its sponsorship deal with the Haas Formula 1 team.

However, Haas and the Rich Energy shareholders moved to clarify that the two were still very much in a partnership, while the race weekend saw multiple tweets from Rich Energy blasting the company and the F1 team.

On Wednesday, company documents declared that the Rich Energy name was no more while Storey had left his role as a director, as has Croatian Zoran Terzic.

Matthew Bruce Kell has taken on a director role in the absence of the aforementioned personnel.

In a leaked letter last weekend, Haas stated that it would be willing to continue working with Rich Energy as long as it saw substantial and clear evidence that Storey was no longer part of the company.

How the Rich Energy saga unravelled

On Wednesday, July 10th, Rich Energy posted a tweet with claimed it had pulled out of its ts sponsorship deal with Haas.

On Thursday, July 11th, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirmed that the two were still together in a deal.

On the same day, Haas confirmed that Rich Energy's logos would remain on their cars for the British GP weekend.

Later that day, Rich Energy released a statement insisting that it was still in a deal with Haas, blasting the actions of one "rogue individual".

On Friday, July 12th, Storey contradicts the company's statement, calling it "ludicrous" .