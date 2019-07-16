user icon
Rich Energy renamed, Storey leaves role

  • Published on 16 Jul 2019 18:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Rich Energy has officially been renamed Lighting Volt as William Storey has parted ways with the company.

Prior to the British Grand Prix weekend, the energy drink company's twitter account claimed that it had ended its sponsorship deal with the Haas Formula 1 team.

However, Haas and the Rich Energy shareholders moved to clarify that the two were still very much in a partnership, while the race weekend saw multiple tweets from Rich Energy blasting the company and the F1 team.

On Wednesday, company documents declared that the Rich Energy name was no more while Storey had left his role as a director, as has Croatian Zoran Terzic.

Matthew Bruce Kell has taken on a director role in the absence of the aforementioned personnel. 

In a leaked letter last weekend, Haas stated that it would be willing to continue working with Rich Energy as long as it saw substantial and clear evidence that Storey was no longer part of the company. 

How the Rich Energy saga unravelled

On Wednesday, July 10th, Rich Energy posted a tweet with claimed it had pulled out of its ts sponsorship deal with Haas. 

On Thursday, July 11th, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirmed that the two were still together in a deal. 

On the same day, Haas confirmed that Rich Energy's logos would remain on their cars for the British GP weekend. 

Later that day, Rich Energy released a statement insisting that it was still in a deal with Haas, blasting the actions of one "rogue individual".

On Friday, July 12th, Storey contradicts the company's statement, calling it "ludicrous"

Later that day, Whyte Bikes, the company who sued Rich Energy for stealing its logo, threatened to have Rich Energy wound up after it didn't recieved payments as ordered by the court. 


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,942

    Good riddance, that fella seems like a PR nightmare in all possible ways. As for Terzic, I have no clear idea on him, but considering his business buddies, I'd stay clear of him too. I guess Rich (now Lightning Volt) didn't want to try some of Haas' homebrewn Anthrax..

    • + 0
    • Jul 16 2019 - 19:14


show sidebar