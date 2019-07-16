user icon
Binotto: Difficult race shows the work needed to close the gap

  • Published on 16 Jul 2019 11:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that the difficult race at Silverstone is a clear indication of the work the team still has to do in order to close the gap to Mercedes.

The Maranello squad managed to achieve a podium finish as Charles Leclerc crossed the line in third place.

However the Monegasque driver was far from challenging the two Silver Arrows over the course of the race.

"It was definitely a difficult race, when compared to yesterday’s qualifying,” said Binotto.  “Once again today, tyre wear compromised our pace, limiting our performance.

“It clearly demonstrates we still have work to do to close the gap when we are racing in specific circumstances.

"Charles drove a strong race and showed once again how good he is in a wheel to wheel situation. It was a shame that Seb’s good showing in the race was spoilt by a mistake when fighting Verstappen.

“The safety car made Charles’ race more difficult: stopping first was not really an option as it would have put Charles behind his rivals.

"All we could do therefore was react when Verstappen pitted. In the end, Charles had to attack the Red Bull again on track, which he succeeded in doing to take a well-deserved podium.”

Ferrari is still yet to win a race in 2019, with Red Bull being the only team that has upset Mercedes when it took the win at the Austrian Grand Prix over two weeks ago.


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
