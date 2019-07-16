Binotto: Difficult race shows the work needed to close the gap

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that the difficult race at Silverstone is a clear indication of the work the team still has to do in order to close the gap to Mercedes.

The Maranello squad managed to achieve a podium finish as Charles Leclerc crossed the line in third place.

However the Monegasque driver was far from challenging the two Silver Arrows over the course of the race.

"It was definitely a difficult race, when compared to yesterday’s qualifying,” said Binotto. “Once again today, tyre wear compromised our pace, limiting our performance.

“It clearly demonstrates we still have work to do to close the gap when we are racing in specific circumstances.

"Charles drove a strong race and showed once again how good he is in a wheel to wheel situation. It was a shame that Seb’s good showing in the race was spoilt by a mistake when fighting Verstappen.

“The safety car made Charles’ race more difficult: stopping first was not really an option as it would have put Charles behind his rivals.

"All we could do therefore was react when Verstappen pitted. In the end, Charles had to attack the Red Bull again on track, which he succeeded in doing to take a well-deserved podium.”

Ferrari is still yet to win a race in 2019, with Red Bull being the only team that has upset Mercedes when it took the win at the Austrian Grand Prix over two weeks ago.