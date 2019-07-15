Leclerc labels British GP as 'most fun race' of F1 career

Charles Leclerc says the British Grand Prix was the most fun he has had in a race since he joined Formula 1 last season.

The Monegasque driver was engaged in a battle with both Red Bull s on the way to a podium finish that looked unlikely after the safety car was deployed.

Leclerc pitted one lap later than his rivals and lost time, putting him to the back of the Mercedes / Ferrari /Red Bull train.

However, after passing Pierre Gasly in the second half of the race, Leclerc moved back up into third when contact was made between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen .

"The timing of the safety car was bad for u," said Leclerc. "We stopped one lap later than the others so we lost quite a lot of positions. But in the end it's the best we could have done today.

"It seems that we're using the tyres a lot more than Red Bull and Mercedes. In qualifying, we are quite strong but in the race we struggled to fight with them.

"They managed to keep the tyres a lot longer so we need to work on that. But overall I'm very happy with the race, with the battles. Probably the most fun race I've had in my Formula 1 career."

Leclerc cites his best overtake

Leclerc pulled off some strong overtakes during the race, including a particularly impressive one around the outside of Gasly at Turn 3.

However, Leclerc says that one of his moves in his battle with Verstappen was the best from inside the car.

"I think the one on Max, just before Stowe he passed me around the inside and he defended but I went around the outside. It was the best from inside the car.

"I was definitely more aggressive and I know where I can go. I think the battle with Max was borderline so it was very fun to fight that way."