Masi to continue as race director for remainder of 2019 season

  • Published on 14 Jul 2019 19:08
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Michael Masi has confirmed that he will stay on in his role as the Formula 1 race director for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Masi took on the role following the sudden and unexpected death of Charlie Whiting, who was F1's race director since 1997. 

In May, GPToday.net confirmed that Masi would retain his duties as race director until at least the summer break, after which the situation would be reviewed.

However, the decision to keep Masi on for the remainder of the season has been made early, as the FIA is satisfied with the job he has done this year.

“Following a meeting with president Jean Todt yesterday he’s advised me and the FIA team that I will be continuing in the role until the end of the 2019 season,” Masi stated.

Masi worked as the race director in the Australian Supercars championship before his 2019 role, however he was set to hold deputy race director duties at selected rounds, as well as being the full race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3. 

Whiting passed away on the eve of the 2019 season, forcing Masi to unexpectedly take on the harrowing duties. 

Tributes poured in for Whiting throughout the British Grand Prix weekend, while his son Justin performed the light sequence for the start of the race.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar