Verstappen: Vettel apologised immediately after the race

Max Verstappen says that Sebastian Vettel offered his apologies to him straight away after the race regarding their lap 37 contact.
Vettel hit Verstappen on the rear heading into the penultimate corner, which sent them both into the gravel trap, but not out of the race.
"I spoke to him, he apologised immediately after he got out of the car, so that's it. You can't change your line," Verstappen said.
Vettel was forced to pit for a new front wing and was handed a 10-second time penalty along with two penalty points for causing the collision.
"I thought the inside was going to open up, it looked like he was pulling back to the middle of the track," Vettel said of the crash. "But it stayed closed, we crashed and it was my mistake."
Verstappen also enjoyed his fierce battle with the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, as the two young stars fought prior to the crash for the final spot on the podium.
The two fought wheel to wheel for a number of laps before they were split up by the safety car that came out following a spin for Antonio Giovinazzi.
"They were really good, I think he was a little bit sore from Austria so he was defending really hard," Verstappen said. "But it's fine, I'm all for that. Of course, I didn't want to take much risk in those battles to damage the car because I knew we were quite a bit faster.
"I needed to pick my moment but luckily the team did it for me with a good strategy and then it was looking good for a good result."
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,635
what a strange situation this is. anyone think he could be gone at the end of the year?
calle.itw
Posts: 6,930
It's possible, but whom would they replace him with, and where'd he go to? I hear whispers of RBH talking to him, yet I wonder if he'd really be allowed in by Max, whom I'm pretty sure have decent say in what team mate he can accept just like Vettel and Hammy have in their respective teams. And whom would they replace him with? Hammy'd be mad to go to another team when he is all cozy in the best team on the grid.
michielhimself
Posts: 114
Verstappen will take any team-mate they throw at him and eat him (or her) raw .... unlike some of the other top-team's current #1 drivers ;-)
calle.itw
Posts: 6,930
He'd likely be very competitive against them, but I doubt he'd be willing to have a team mate like Vettel. He is a diva much like Hammy and Vettel, he'll make sure he is the current #1.
Patentprutser
Posts: 297
30 laps fighting with Leclerc, no worries. 1 time with Vettel and it goes wrong. Vettel can’t stand the pressure any more and makers more and more misstakes.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,635
could be coincidence
siggy74
Posts: 74
Here comes Alonso ;p
JuJuHound
Posts: 61
The rumour says Alonso made a call to RBR but Honda refused this deal to happen. Don t burn the bridges 😊
michielhimself
Posts: 114
The only team that will take Alonso back I think, is Renault.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,930
I've heard the Alo->RB rumour, but I don't think it's likely. RB prefer their own drivers, Alonso just ain't their style, and Alo and Max would go along about as well as tazers and downstairs bits. Alo to Renault would be more likely, but Renault has already referred to this as unlikely, and they seem pleased with their lineup. That'd be unless Ricciardo moves back to Red Bull or something.