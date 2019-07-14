user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Norris: McLaren doesn't have the pace to ease into Q3

  • Published on 14 Jul 2019 12:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris has played down McLaren's pace at Silverstone, insisting that it isn't in a position where it can expect to make it to the final stage of qualifying.

On Saturday, Norris got through to Q3 while teammate Carlos Sainz was knocked out in Q2 amid an extremely tight midfield battle.

MOREMcLaren open to Alonso F1 return with rival team

Norris, who has put in some impressive qualifying performances in recent races, denies that it is feeling "normal" to be high up in the midfield pack.

“I wouldn’t say it feels normal,” stated Norris. “I’m still very excited for the whole team and also myself to get into Q3 because I know I must’ve done a good job.

"It’s not like we’re easily quick enough that Q3 is an easy thing to do. It’s the same today, a small mistake can still cost you getting into Q3, so we have to get into Q3 off of pure performance and bring the lap together and really nail it, and that brings me confidence.

“Of course, when we don’t get into Q3 it’s very disappointing, especially because in the last few attempts we have done, but I don’t think it’s a massive surprise if we, like Carlos today or me in another race don’t get into Q3. I still love it and I’m still very proud to get into Q3.”

Norris content with eighth

Norris was beaten to seventh place by Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, but the Briton remains satisfied with his efforts.

“It was a reasonably good qualifying, Q1 started very well and the wind changed a little bit, started to catch me out and I made a couple of mistakes, small oversteers here and there," he said.

"I just couldn’t improve as much as what other teams could do so we need to investigate a little bit from that side of things.

"But from what I feel I could have done, maybe there was one position better but I’m happy with P8."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari challenge Mercedes this weekend in Great Britain?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 22
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 9
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar