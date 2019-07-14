user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Turbo lag cost a shot at pole position - Verstappen

  • Published on 14 Jul 2019 10:45
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen believes an issue with his turbo in Q3 cost him a chance at pole position for the British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will line up in fourth place, behind Charles Leclerc, who he overtook for the race win in Austria two weeks ago.

Despite his woes with the turbo, Verstappen says that qualifying within two-tenths of pole position is something positive for him and Red Bull to take. 

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect in qualifying,” Verstappen said.

“Friday and this morning was not good, I was lacking stability and we managed to find the stability from the car and it was alright.

“I kept having turbo lag coming out of the low-speed corners, I had an issue with not the power I wanted, so it didn’t pick up the throttle like I wanted.

"We definitely lost a bit of lap time with that. But still to be that close to pole is good. It’s just a shame because we lost a bit of time, otherwise I think we could have fought for pole.”

Expanding on how the turbo lag held him back, Verstappen said: “It’s where the boost is kicking in. 

“So all the time when you go on the power, some of the corners are low RPM, there’s just a lag. You go on the throttle and nothing is happening and then you feel it kicking in.

"You lose performance, especially here. After the corners here, there are long straights so you continuously lose.

“It’s a completely different power unit so there are a lot of benefits but some things are just a bit different so it’s just a bit more fine-tuning but we normally get it right and you turn it around.”


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,923

    I wonder if this is the aftermath of Austria. Turbolag ain't something that tend to happen with these PUs, even Honda mastered that aspect.

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2019 - 10:57
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,629

    Strange and a shame. That Red Bull seems to be coming into its own now

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2019 - 11:11

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari challenge Mercedes this weekend in Great Britain?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
cour-pic
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar