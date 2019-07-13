Vettel expects to have stronger race pace

Sebastian Vettel is expecting to have more pace during Sunday's British Grand Prix after a disappointing result in qualifying.

The German crossed the line at the end of Q3 to lay down the sixth fastest lap, behind his teammate and the two Red Bull s, while Mercedes locked out the front row.

MORE: Vettel: F1 rulebook 'a bit of a mess'

Vettel says that he struggled with the car throughout the qualifying session, but is adamant that the race will provide him with more opportunities.

"I just struggled to extract what was in the car, just couldn't get the right feel and I'm not happy with how it went," the four-time world champion stated.

"I should be more competitive in the race but lately, we've been struggling to stick down that one lap and get a great lap. It has been a bit up and down the whole weekend.

"Mercedes appear to be the favourites but maybe we can have a fair battle with Red Bulls and take it from there."

Not much difference between soft and medium tyre

Vettel will start the race on the soft tyres, as will Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc , while the Mercedes' will commence the Grand Prix on the harder medium tyre.

Vettel says that he doesn't think there is much difference between the two compounds, despite some heavy degradation on the red-wall compound on Friday.

"We also had one run on the softs in Q1 and we were a bit compromised in Q2 but in the end, I don't think there was much difference between the tyres."