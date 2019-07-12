user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hulkenberg confident Renault is close to McLaren at Silverstone

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 18:37
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg is encouraged by the pace between Renault and McLaren following Friday practice at the British Grand Prix.

The German ended the second practice session in 15th, while teammate Daniel Ricciardo was one spot ahead.

MOREBudkowski: Renault needs to build momentum before 2021 | Fixing Renault problems as an engineer would 'rattle my brain' - Ricciardo

Despite the low-lying positions, Hulkenberg doesn't see reason to worry as there were a couple of factors that contributed to it not getting a clean low-fuel run in.

"It was a bit tricky, and the balance made the car a bit inconsistent to drive," Hulkenberg said. "Especially in the afternoon, it was quite windy which added to the confusion. 

"We didn't hit the low fuel runs well on the softs, there is a bit more potential there. The execution wasn't well and there was a bit of traffic so I think there's a bit more to come.

"The long-run stuff felt alright, and the lap time suggested we were not that bad and quite close to McLaren."

Hulkenberg more optimistic for Silverstone 

Last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, Renault struggled with its pace and failed to score points for the first time since Spain.

While Hulkenberg knows that there are areas in which the team can improve, he is confident that the Enstone squad can be more optimistic for the upcoming weekend. 

"I think today the afternoon wasn't ideal, there were a few reasons. In Austria, it was just car reasons. Today there were other factors so I don't think there's any reason to panic.

"The car felt alright today, but there's always room to improvement, which we'll try to find tonight." 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,619

    Let's hope so. I'd love to see a good fight

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 21:37

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari challenge Mercedes this weekend in Great Britain?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 258
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (31)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar