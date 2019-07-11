user icon
Video: Norris loses control during FIA press conference

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 17:08
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo is a man that has been known to make people in the Formula 1 paddock laugh, but during the FIA press conference, it all became a bit much for Lando Norris, who couldn't control himself as he broke down in tears of laughter.

 


  • ajpennypacker

    I love this so much. So often this press conferences are a sad ordeal with drivers who appear like they don't want to be there. Love this.

    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:18
  • f1fan0101

    hilarious, always love when things like this happen during a press conference

    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:19
  • calle.itw

    Agree with the stances of the two above. I also would like to add that I like how often these kinda things seem to happen in F1. I've said before I miss the times when the drivers weren't divas, but were kinda like a family, working out and taking vacations together and the likes, and I wish we'd see more of these kinda things. Not really a nostalgic kinda fella (hell, it was before I was even born), but there were good things way back when.

    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:33


