user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Gasly confident he will show improvements at Silverstone

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 15:44
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says he is confident that he can make improvements at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

The Frenchman has struggled throughout his time at Red Bull so far this year, and hasn't been able to get close to teammate Max Verstappen, who won his first race of the year last time out.

MORERed Bull to run one-off James Bond livery at British Grand Prix | Has Red Bull found a breakthrough with its front wing?

Gasly found himself crossing the line one lap down on his teammate, adding further pressure to his shoulders as questions ramp up about his future at the energy drink outfit.

"There are many little things, and when you all add them up together it makes it more difficult," Gasly said.

"All these things, we're not going to sort all at once. But we should be able to fix the performance quite quickly.

"But I don't want to speak too much and say anything now, but I'm quite confident this weekend that there will be some improvement."

Gasly to use Verstappen's set up

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed earlier this week, that Gasly would start to use Verstappen's set up at Grand Prix weekends in search for performance improvement.

The decision comes in response to an investigation carried out by the team, where it discovered no internal issues with Gasly's car.

"We've been trying different things," Gasly stated. "But we will have more of a baseline, so we can start with that. It's something we want to try and we think it's better to start from his base and work from that.

"Everything has been covered with the team and there should be an improvement this weekend."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,907

    I'm glad he is confident in that. I wish I could say the same, I really wanted him to do well this year. :/

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:37
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,792

      I predict he has 1 or 2 more races with Red Bull.

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 17:58
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,907

      I'm kinda leaning towards the same. I only hope they switch him with Kvyat then, because while I think Albon is doing a good job, switching him in now is far too early, and would likely ruin him.

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 18:18

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar