Gasly confident he will show improvements at Silverstone

Pierre Gasly says he is confident that he can make improvements at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

The Frenchman has struggled throughout his time at Red Bull so far this year, and hasn't been able to get close to teammate Max Verstappen , who won his first race of the year last time out.

Gasly found himself crossing the line one lap down on his teammate, adding further pressure to his shoulders as questions ramp up about his future at the energy drink outfit.

"There are many little things, and when you all add them up together it makes it more difficult," Gasly said.

"All these things, we're not going to sort all at once. But we should be able to fix the performance quite quickly.

"But I don't want to speak too much and say anything now, but I'm quite confident this weekend that there will be some improvement."

Gasly to use Verstappen's set up

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed earlier this week, that Gasly would start to use Verstappen's set up at Grand Prix weekends in search for performance improvement.

The decision comes in response to an investigation carried out by the team, where it discovered no internal issues with Gasly's car.

"We've been trying different things," Gasly stated. "But we will have more of a baseline, so we can start with that. It's something we want to try and we think it's better to start from his base and work from that.

"Everything has been covered with the team and there should be an improvement this weekend."