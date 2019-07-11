Pirelli announces tyre compounds for Mexican GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Mexican Grand Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has nominated the C2, C3 and C4 compounds for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez.

The C3 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C3 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C4 will have red side walls.

This year's Mexican Grand Prix could be the last as the circuit searches for funds to keep the race on the calendar beyond the 2019 season.

In February earlier this year, it was confirmed that the government had pulled funding from the Mexican Grand Prix, with the money going towards the Mayan Train railway project.