user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Norris was always 'relaxed' over F1 future

  • Published on 10 Jul 2019 16:21
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris says that he was always relaxed over his future in Formula 1, following confirmation that he would stay at McLaren in 2020.

The Woking squad announced on Tuesday, ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, that it would continue with Carlos Sainz and Norris next year.

MOREMcLaren started work on 2020 car 'long ago' | Norris praises improved McLaren atmosphere in 2019

McLaren has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019 season, picking up consistent top ten finishes, which sees it currently occupying fourth in the constructors' standings, 20 points clear of Renault

Now that there is no doubt about his 2020 situation, the 19-year-old confesses that it was never something that he was thinking about.

"Personally I don’t think so much about any of the contract stuff,” Norris told Reuters.

"It’s good news that I’m going to be here again next year but at the same time it wasn’t something I was worried about or pushing for or anything.

"It wasn’t like I needed the confidence to be able to drive better. I was having good fun, I was relaxed.

"I’m not going to act any differently to what I was. I wasn’t nervous, like ‘am I going to be here next year?’ or anything."

Norris didn't expect such a strong start

Norris has impressed many during his rookie year so far, scoring a sixth-place finish on two occasions.

The Briton admits that he didn't expect to have such a strong start, or to be so close to more experienced teammate Carlos Sainz.

"I wasn’t expecting that," he said. "I didn’t expect anything at all. I wanted to see how it was going to go. I would say it’s gone better than I anticipated. I’m very happy with how I’ve done so far.

"But there’s still a lot of progress I need to do and make until I’m where I should be."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 22
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 9
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar