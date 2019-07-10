user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Silverstone confirms new five-year deal to host British GP

  • Published on 10 Jul 2019 15:01
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The British Grand Prix will be present on the Formula 1 calendar for the next five years after it was confirmed that a deal had been signed to keep it on the schedule. 

The future of the event has been in doubt for some time, following the activation of a release clause in 2017 by the British Racing Drivers' Club. 

The activation of the clause meant that the circuit's current contract expires at the end of the 2019 event.

However, its future has now been resolved as a deal was reached between Formula 1 and the BRDC to keep Silverstone on the calendar.

"We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve historic venues and Silverstone and Great Britain represent the cradle of this sport, its starting point back in 1950," said Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

"Today, Formula 1 is a global sport, held on five continents, watched by an audience of over 500 million fans around the world and our aim is to grow this number by bringing the sport we love to new countries, while also maintaining its roots: Silverstone and the British Grand Prix are an integral part of that vision."

The BRDC is also happy with the extension, said Chairman John Grant. "Silverstone is one of the most iconic Grands Prix on the F1 calendar an with such a rich heritage it would have been disastrous for the sport and the fans had we not managed to find a way forward."

"2020 will be the 70th anniversary of the first round of the World Championship which took place at Silverstone on 13th May 1950 and will make next year's event all the more special. This is great news for the BRDC, Silverstone and Formula 1 - and for millions of British motor racing fans."

Silverstone has held the British Grand Prix every year since 1987, as before, it traded races on a yearly basis with Brands Hatch for almost 25 years. 

The British Grand Prix has been present on the F1 calendar since the start of the world championship 1950, with Aintree also holding the event on five occasions. 


Replies (4)

Login to reply


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar