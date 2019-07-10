user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Stroll: Hard to know what to expect from British GP

  • Published on 10 Jul 2019 10:53
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lance Stroll is unsure what to expect from Racing Point's performance at the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone.

The team has claimed just one top ten finish in the last five events, courtesy of Stroll who finished ninth at the Canadian Grand Prix last month.

MORE: Stroll: 'Roll of the dice' strategies necessary for points chances | Perez expects Mexican GP future to be decided 'very soon'

The Lawrence Stroll-outfit currently sits seventh in the constructors' championship amid a tight battle between the midfield.

“It’s hard to know what to expect in terms of performance because it’s a very tight midfield," Stroll said. "I felt quite happy with the balance in Austria and we are chipping away each race to find improvements to the car.

"There’s a big effort happening in all areas of the team. It’s a determined group of people and I know we have some good things in the pipeline which will take us in the right direction.”

Stroll enjoys 'fun' Silverstone

Nevertheless, Stroll is aiming to enjoy himself around the high-speed circuit, which contains the famous Maggots and Becketts corner sequence.

“It’s just a fun track to drive because it’s so quick. Corners such as Maggotts and Becketts are the ones I enjoy the most," he stated.

"It’s where the car comes alive because you have so much grip and it just makes you smile inside your helmet.

"The atmosphere is also amazing, with the British fans giving all the drivers a lot of support. We really get to see that on Sunday during the drivers’ parade. There is so much energy and it’s a special feeling.
 


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 293

    Hard to know what to what Stroll will do this weekend accept that he will be out after Q1 ...

    • + 0
    • Jul 10 2019 - 11:23
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,598

      Damn that's harsh. Maybe if the car was better

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 12:03

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Lance Stroll 18
cour-pic
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (20)
  • Place of b. Montreal, Canada
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar