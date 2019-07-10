user icon
Button to drive championship winning Brawn car at Silverstone

  • Published on 10 Jul 2019 10:04
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jenson Button will be reunited with the BGP 001 at this weekend's British Grand Prix, 10 years on from his championship winning year.

Brawn startled the Formula 1 paddock in 2009, as it emerged from nowhere to provide a challenge for the drivers and constructors' world championships, where it came out on top.

Button won his one and only world championship with the car before making the switch to McLaren for the following year, the team with which he stayed before retiring at the end of 2016 (although he made a one-race comeback at Monaco in 2017).

Six of the first seven races in 2009 were won by Button, with his last win of the season coming at round seven of 17.

However, he hung on to claim the championship win, while teammate Rubens Barrichello accompanied him to ensure Brawn won the constructors' trophy.


Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,887

    That livery was really cool. Not in my top 5 perhaps, but top 20 at least. By the by: which F1 liveries are your all-time favourites, ladies and gents? For me it might be the current STR livery.

    • + 0
    • Jul 10 2019 - 12:21
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,598

      I always hated the Brawn livery to be honest!

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 12:35
    • xoya

      Posts: 381

      Probably Renault R25 and R26

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 13:59
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 56

    Brawn GP won unexpectedly but the facts say this car wasn't cheap. Honda put a lot of money to start working on 2009 car and Ross knew this car had a potential. Maybe Brawn GP budget was low but money were spent on this car before were huge. Ross talks about this in his autobiography interview book. Great position.

    My favourite liveries? to many :0 but I really liked Williams Camel Canon from 90's or McLaren West from end of 90's

    • + 0
    • Jul 10 2019 - 12:35

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Driver profile

GB Jenson Button 22
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 37
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 41
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 19 1980 (39)
  • Place of b. Frome, Somerset, United Kingdom
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.82 m
Team profile

Brawn GP
