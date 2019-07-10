Button to drive championship winning Brawn car at Silverstone

Jenson Button will be reunited with the BGP 001 at this weekend's British Grand Prix, 10 years on from his championship winning year.
Brawn startled the Formula 1 paddock in 2009, as it emerged from nowhere to provide a challenge for the drivers and constructors' world championships, where it came out on top.
Button won his one and only world championship with the car before making the switch to McLaren for the following year, the team with which he stayed before retiring at the end of 2016 (although he made a one-race comeback at Monaco in 2017).
Six of the first seven races in 2009 were won by Button, with his last win of the season coming at round seven of 17.
However, he hung on to claim the championship win, while teammate Rubens Barrichello accompanied him to ensure Brawn won the constructors' trophy.
Delighted to say that this Thursday at Silverstone I will be reunited with this beauty! Thanks to @skysportsf1 and Ross Brawn I will be driving the BGP001 around the Silverstone GP track at speed from 11:30-12 Thursday, the footage will air 12:30 Sunday on the F1 build up show on @skysportsf1 . If you are up at Silverstone Thursday come check out this beautiful piece of history. #brawngp #f1 #silverstone #jb22 #skysportsf1
calle.itw
Posts: 6,887
That livery was really cool. Not in my top 5 perhaps, but top 20 at least. By the by: which F1 liveries are your all-time favourites, ladies and gents? For me it might be the current STR livery.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,598
I always hated the Brawn livery to be honest!
xoya
Posts: 381
Probably Renault R25 and R26
JuJuHound
Posts: 56
Brawn GP won unexpectedly but the facts say this car wasn't cheap. Honda put a lot of money to start working on 2009 car and Ross knew this car had a potential. Maybe Brawn GP budget was low but money were spent on this car before were huge. Ross talks about this in his autobiography interview book. Great position.
My favourite liveries? to many :0 but I really liked Williams Camel Canon from 90's or McLaren West from end of 90's