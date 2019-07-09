Ferrari not expecting Silverstone to suit its car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that he is not expecting Silverstone to suit the SF90 this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The Maranello squad is still searching for its first win of the season, after it was defeated by Red Bull in Austria when Max Verstappen pulled off a late-race overtake on Charles Leclerc .

While it is aiming to close in on Mercedes following a disappointing run so far in 2019, Ferrari is not expecting to be favourites for the upcoming weekend.

"We do not expect Silverstone to suit our car particularly well, but at every race, we have seen that the balance of power can change, often unexpectedly," Binotto said.

Ferrari bringing small aero changes to Silverstone

Binotto confirmed that the team will arrive in Silverstone with minor aerodynamic changes as it works to understand the car and improve its pace.

"For the British Grand Prix we are bringing a further small aerodynamic modification as we continue to push hard on the development of our car," Binotto confirmed.

"The weekend will also be an opportunity to increase our understanding of the recent work we did, which has seen us close the gap to our competitors on specific types of track.”

Ferrari's last win came at the 2018 US Grand Prix, where Kimi Raikkonen came out on top in a battle against Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton .