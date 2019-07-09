user icon
Raikkonen: No 'massive difference' in development push between teams

  Published on 09 Jul 2019 09:16
  comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen says he doesn't see a major difference between the smaller and bigger teams in Formula 1 when it comes to the speed of producing upgrades.

Raikkonen agreed that the bigger teams such as Mercedes and Ferrari have more resources available to it compared to some of the smaller squads, but says the rate of production isn't much different.

However, when the gaps are added up over the course of the season, Raikkonen admits that it does hamper the smaller teams.

"For sure there are limitations on things, how quickly you can build things, producing them to the part you can actually run," the Finn said.

"The bigger teams can do that faster as they have more resources but I wouldn't say it's a massive difference.

"We're talking maybe a few days to a couple of weeks but when you add everything up, in year it slows you down. But we're a smaller team and that's how it is."

Alfa Romeo position no different from other teams

Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo for the 2019 season after spending five years at Ferrari.

The 2007 world champion doesn't think his position at Alfa Romeo is any different to what he had before, as he is focused on improving the car and being more competitive. 

"I don't feel like my position is different from any other team. It's not like I'm doing different things to somewhere else. We have a good group of people, we need to tidy up things, make the car faster and then we can turn it around."


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,886

    I'd say STR is one of few teams that hasn't progressed much at all this year, to my dismay. I was hoping they could've gained something from sharing parts with the RBH this year, yet it seems Sir Crimson Taurus the third don't even consider them worthy to upgrade in the name of blocking other teams. A letdown, for sure, and not a welcome one.

    • Jul 9 2019 - 17:54

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

