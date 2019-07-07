user icon
Bottas: I must learn from inevitable mistakes

  Published on 07 Jul 2019 16:37
  By: Harry Mattocks

Valtteri Bottas believes that he needs to learn from his recent mistakes in Canada and Austria, and come back stronger as a result.

The Finnish driver has been the only challenger to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the first nine races of the season, as the Silver Arrows won eight in a row.

However his early form has since diminished, and Bottas knows that he cannot afford to make mistakes if he is to win the title.

“For me to move forward, I first need to learn and analyse," he said. "Obviously you could just turn the page but then you don’t learn from your mistakes. You need to be very self honest, and accept the mistake that you have made yourself.

“Yeah, definitely need to understand everything about my mistake in Montreal, and that’s it. It’s time to move on. I’m very comfortable that I made a mistake, it happens and that’s it.

Bottas went onto explain that he thinks drivers need to have an understanding of what will and will not be penalised, after backlash towards the stewards in recent races have caused many fans to claim that racing is being ruined by needless penalties. 

“Sometimes it’s difficult because every incident is one of a kind," Bottas stated. "There are certain rules for certain things and sometimes it might be affected by who’s part of it and what position you’re fighting for in the race and the consequences of it and so on.

“So you kind of have to have a bit of a feeling on what you think you’ll get a penalty from and what you won’t. You’re always kind of guessing a bit."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 939
  • Podiums 32
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (29)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
