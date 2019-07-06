user icon
Brawn: Austria not a 'crisis weekend' for Mercedes

  • Published on 06 Jul 2019 19:16
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn says that the Austrian Grand Prix was far from a "crisis weekend" for Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows suffered its first defeat of the season, as Max Verstappen claimed a spectacular victory over Charles Leclerc following a tense late-race battle.

Mercedes explains why it suffered overheating issues in Austria | Hamilton: F1 impossible for fans to relate to

Mercedes' pace was hindered by its "Achilles heel" cooling issues, but Brawn is expecting his former team to come back fighting at the next events.

"The dream of a clean sweep through the season, which ultimately was probably a bridge too far, is now over, but you’d hardly mark Austria down as a crisis weekend," he said. 

"Maybe it will give the team even greater motivation, although such a voracious squad hardly needs any more drive as they head towards what can be seen as their two home races."

Valtteri Bottas managed to get his W10 on the podium, while Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fifth, which made for a much more successful outing compared to last year's race at Spielberg. where both Mercedes' retired. 

"Never a prophet in one’s own land, so the saying goes and, over the past two years in Austria that could be applied to Toto Wolff," Brawn stated.

"Mercedes had both its cars retire last year at this track, their worst result of 2018 year, and this time, Toto’s home race marked the end of a run of ten straight wins dating back to Brazil last year.

"This weekend was not quite as disastrous as last year’s, as Valtteri Bottas at least made it to the podium, in third place but a long way behind the two men ahead of him."


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,873

    I'm afraid it isn't. They will likely just beat the others to a pulp the remainder of the season...

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 20:35

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar