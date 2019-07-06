user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Australia confirmed as 2020 season-opener

  • Published on 06 Jul 2019 09:48
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Formula 1 season will kick off in Melbourne, which has been the traditionally the first race of the season in years gone by.

The Australian Grand Prix will take place on March 15th, opening the season that sees Formula 1 celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The event in Albert Park Melbourne will also be a milestone race, as it holds its 25th Grand Prix following the switch from Adelaide in 1996.

“We are pleased to announce that, as has been the case for many years now, the next FIA Formula 1 world championship season will get underway in Melbourne,” Chase Carey, F1 Chairman and CEO, said.

“The Albert Park circuit is one of the most popular venues on the calendar, much appreciated by everyone who works in Formula 1.

“The enthusiastic reception from the Australian fans makes this round really unique and special. There can be no better place to start the 2020 season, which will be significant as the sport will celebrate its 70th anniversary.”

Confirmation over the full 2020 calendar is delayed due to ongoing negotiations around the number of events.

Vietnam will feature on the calendar for the very first time, while the Dutch Grand Prix returns to the schedule for the first time since 1985.

However, the races at Spain, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain and Italy all see their contracts expire at the end of the 2019 season, with negotiations ongoing to keep the events on the schedule.


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,591

    big shock. still happy it's round one though

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 14:38
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,780

    I love Australia, Melbourne,, the fans. But, for some reason this race has become really boring with this new cars. It's odd because I recall always being an eventful race prior to 2014

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 15:24
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,868

      Yeah, it used to provide us with some really tough racing. This year's event wasn't too bad, mind, it was one of the better since the start of the hybrid era.

      • + 0
      • Jul 6 2019 - 15:33


AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar