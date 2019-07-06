Australia confirmed as 2020 season-opener

The 2020 Formula 1 season will kick off in Melbourne, which has been the traditionally the first race of the season in years gone by.

The Australian Grand Prix will take place on March 15th, opening the season that sees Formula 1 celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The event in Albert Park Melbourne will also be a milestone race, as it holds its 25th Grand Prix following the switch from Adelaide in 1996.

“We are pleased to announce that, as has been the case for many years now, the next FIA Formula 1 world championship season will get underway in Melbourne,” Chase Carey, F1 Chairman and CEO, said.

“The Albert Park circuit is one of the most popular venues on the calendar, much appreciated by everyone who works in Formula 1.

“The enthusiastic reception from the Australian fans makes this round really unique and special. There can be no better place to start the 2020 season, which will be significant as the sport will celebrate its 70th anniversary.”

Confirmation over the full 2020 calendar is delayed due to ongoing negotiations around the number of events.

Vietnam will feature on the calendar for the very first time, while the Dutch Grand Prix returns to the schedule for the first time since 1985.

However, the races at Spain, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain and Italy all see their contracts expire at the end of the 2019 season, with negotiations ongoing to keep the events on the schedule.