McLaren needs to take more risks with F1 car development - Seidl

  • Published on 06 Jul 2019 13:28
  • comments 2
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Recently appointed McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes that the team must take a more "risky" approach to the development of their Formula 1 car if they wish to close the gap to the top three teams.

McLaren is currently having a much better season than what has been the case in the last few years, as they finished last season with the ninth fastest car.

In 2019 however, the team have been much closer to the front, and are now considered the 'best of the rest' by many after a couple of strong performances in France and Austria.

"What is the most important thing for me is to see continuous development, and continuous improvement for the team back home and back here," he said.

"For me what is important is that we take our time to make sure we go into detail, in terms of the methods and tools we are using to develop this stuff.

"Because this is the foundation in the end for an aggressive development that is required when you have a gap like we have [to the leading teams].

"We need to build up this confidence again inside the team and to be brave enough to take risky or adventurous concept decisions. That is something that other teams with a lot of experience and confidence like Mercedes can do.

"It is important to be good in categories like pitstops, race strategy, and we [are] already showing now that we can take the fight to the big ones because it is clear that the gap on the performance side is something that will take time."

McLaren must accept that mistakes can happen

He also went onto indicate how the team needs to be able to recover from the tough period that they have endured, as their last win came at the hands of Jenson Button in Brasil 2012.

"If you have such bad years like McLaren had, then somehow you are against the wall," explained Seidl.

"I think with all the changes that have happened over the last five years, not having stability inside the team, it doesn't help.

"I am a guy who encourages people to take risks and to protect them when something goes wrong. You have to accept that mistakes will happen and while you should try to prevent them in the first place, you should make sure they don't happen a second time.

"With the position we are in, we need to take risks. But in order to do that, you have to have certain confidence again inside the team, a certain culture and spirit and that is something we have to build up again together."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,591

    why though? They have a good base

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 14:38
  • f1ski

    Posts: 398

    Must have been something lost in translation.
    Almost sounded like someone with little Motorsport experience

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 17:10
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,871

      I actually feel he makes a bit of sense. He is talking about building momentum until they can take such risky decisions again, about building a fundament and "git gud", and then attempt to strike at the top. It doesn't have to be the size zero kinda risks, the stupid sort of risks that only makes sense in Dodo-land, but if they are to git gud again, they will need to take a risk or two.

      • + 0
      • Jul 6 2019 - 19:11


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

