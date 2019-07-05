user icon
Norris: McLaren could challenge Red Bull at 'some places'

  • Published on 05 Jul 2019 14:37
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris believes that McLaren can challenge at Red Bull in qualifying at some events later this year.

McLaren has been able to get the better of Pierre Gasly on a  number of occasions, who has struggled to get up to speed with Red Bull.

MORESainz: Renault battle shows McLaren's strong progress | Norris had 'fun' battling Hamilton on opening lap

Norris understands that Red Bull has displayed much stronger race pace than the Woking squad, but is confident that it is digging into the gap the energy drink squad currently boasts.

"Maybe some places, Monza maybe," Norris said when asked if McLaren can challenge Red Bull. "I don't know, on average we're getting a little bit closer.

"But I'm pretty sure in the race pace we're a long way away from them. In qualifying, maybe we can have some attempts.

"They're still the much quicker car, maybe not altogether the best car but their car is much quicker than ours in the corners.

"In the race, they have better tyre wear and their race pace is better. They're losing in the straights and some tracks that will be highlighted than others."

Norris has enjoyed a strong start to his rookie season, matching his best result of the year last time out in Austria by crossing the line in sixth place.

The Briton has also shown some strong speed in qualifying, as he has managed to get his car inside the top six at the last two events.  


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,862

    With emphasis on could, methinks. The car itself looks decent in qualy and good in race, but the RBH looks more racy. That aside, compared to Gasly both McLarens look more convincing.

    • + 0
    • Jul 5 2019 - 16:18

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

