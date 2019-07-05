user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Budkowski: Renault needs to build momentum before 2021

  • Published on 05 Jul 2019 12:08
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault's executive director Marcin Budkowski says the team must build momentum if it hopes to be a front runner in 2021.

The Enstone squad is currently fifth in the constructors' championship, 20 points behind McLaren

MORESainz: Renault battle shows McLaren's strong progress | Ricciardo hoping to arrive at Silverstone 'laughing'

Budkowski concedes that the team will not be able to beat the front runners in 2020, but sees an opportunity when the regulations shift in 2021.

"We have the potential to do it in the future, but we need to build momentum," Budkowski said to Auto Hebdo. "We must first box above our class.

"I want us to look at each other and say 'With what we have, we're doing a lot of good work'. Today, that is not really the case.

"But when we do that, we create momentum that attracts new people, new sponsors, and so on. After that will be the time of looking at the top three. We are building for 2021."

Budkowski, who was signed by Renault in 2017, says that "the project remains very promising" and that he is "delighted" to be wearing Renault colours.

"I admit that the beginning of the year was more difficult than I expected, but when I signed, I also did not expect it to be simple," he added. "Sport is brutal. In my eyes, we are a team that is performing below its potential.

"We have to be reasonable, we are not going to beat Mercedes next year because they enjoy a huge competitive advantage over us. We do not have the resources to catch up and overtake them."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 49

    The biggest problem for Renault is McLaren's improvement. The Woking team proved the progress is possible. Due to same engine packaging, another good McLaren's results will be more problematic for Renault Team. Budkowski coming from FIA was the man who, everybody thought, will move Renault forward with his "knowledge" from other teams. But it doesn't happen.

    • + 0
    • Jul 5 2019 - 12:49


AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar