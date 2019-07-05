user icon
Kubica's sponsors deny early pull out rumours

  • Published on 05 Jul 2019 09:20
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica's sponsors PKN Orlen have denied that it is set to pull itself from the Williams team amid its current struggles.

Kubica too has had his own troubles, as he has failed to match rookie teammate George Russell over the course of the season so far. 

Rumours have surfaced that Kubica's seat may be under scrutiny, but PKN Orlen has insisted that it is not preparing to walk away from Williams early.

“Any media speculations regarding the alleged limitation of PKN Orlen’s financial support for Williams Racing are untrue,” the Polish company told FormulaSpy.com.

“The contract with Williams has been signed for the whole F1 racing season and is strictly related to Robert Kubica’s participation in F1. It also provides for an option to extend its term for another year.

“The contract precisely defines the terms of financing and the obligations of Williams. However, since its contents are protected by a confidentiality clause, we are not in a position to disclose any details.”

Kubica returned to F1 this year after an eight-year absence following a life-threatening rally crash in 2011. 

The 34-year-old endured a tough race last time out in Austria, where he suffered from overheating and sliding, and found himself almost being lapped by his teammate.


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 49

    Austria race was tough for more drivers than Robert but the 1 lap difference between him and Russell who was able to compete with other guys, highlighted the scale of Kubica's problems and lack of competitiveness.
    Currently Robert is not fighting with George, he fights with himself.

    • + 1
    • Jul 5 2019 - 10:21
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,777

    I hate saying because I am a massive fan of Robert. I wanted this to be a great comeback story. Unfortunately, Robert simply doesn't belong in F1 anymore. Every qualy, every race, it's embarrassing. It's not like Vandoorne vs Alonso kinda of domination either. It's 8 tenths, in qualy and then 1 lap on Sunday. It's silly moves. Everything is wrong and it's not trending upward. In a way he is very fortunate that Williams is so incredibly bad, so that it masks Robert's mediocrity a bit.

    • + 1
    • Jul 5 2019 - 14:22
    • Kean

      Posts: 506

      I'm sorta hoping for Williams to replace Kubica with DiResta mid season. Ideally though Ocon needs to be in a race car, but I don't thing Toto wants Ocon in a Williams.

      • + 0
      • Jul 5 2019 - 14:52
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 49

      Toto said since they are both Polish with Kubica he is supporting him all way and he would not give better engines for George - he said, Russell's results just confirms why he won GP3 and GP2 before.
      Toto doesn't speak Polish very well but he understands everything very good since his mother is Polish.

      • + 0
      • Jul 5 2019 - 14:56

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

