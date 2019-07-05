Kubica's sponsors deny early pull out rumours

Robert Kubica's sponsors PKN Orlen have denied that it is set to pull itself from the Williams team amid its current struggles.
Kubica too has had his own troubles, as he has failed to match rookie teammate George Russell over the course of the season so far.
Rumours have surfaced that Kubica's seat may be under scrutiny, but PKN Orlen has insisted that it is not preparing to walk away from Williams early.
“Any media speculations regarding the alleged limitation of PKN Orlen’s financial support for Williams Racing are untrue,” the Polish company told FormulaSpy.com.
“The contract with Williams has been signed for the whole F1 racing season and is strictly related to Robert Kubica’s participation in F1. It also provides for an option to extend its term for another year.
“The contract precisely defines the terms of financing and the obligations of Williams. However, since its contents are protected by a confidentiality clause, we are not in a position to disclose any details.”
Kubica returned to F1 this year after an eight-year absence following a life-threatening rally crash in 2011.
The 34-year-old endured a tough race last time out in Austria, where he suffered from overheating and sliding, and found himself almost being lapped by his teammate.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (4)Login to reply
JuJuHound
Posts: 49
Austria race was tough for more drivers than Robert but the 1 lap difference between him and Russell who was able to compete with other guys, highlighted the scale of Kubica's problems and lack of competitiveness.
Currently Robert is not fighting with George, he fights with himself.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,777
I hate saying because I am a massive fan of Robert. I wanted this to be a great comeback story. Unfortunately, Robert simply doesn't belong in F1 anymore. Every qualy, every race, it's embarrassing. It's not like Vandoorne vs Alonso kinda of domination either. It's 8 tenths, in qualy and then 1 lap on Sunday. It's silly moves. Everything is wrong and it's not trending upward. In a way he is very fortunate that Williams is so incredibly bad, so that it masks Robert's mediocrity a bit.
Kean
Posts: 506
I'm sorta hoping for Williams to replace Kubica with DiResta mid season. Ideally though Ocon needs to be in a race car, but I don't thing Toto wants Ocon in a Williams.
JuJuHound
Posts: 49
Toto said since they are both Polish with Kubica he is supporting him all way and he would not give better engines for George - he said, Russell's results just confirms why he won GP3 and GP2 before.
Toto doesn't speak Polish very well but he understands everything very good since his mother is Polish.