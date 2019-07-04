user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ericsson: IndyCar, not F1, has 'real races'

  • Published on 04 Jul 2019 12:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marcus Ericsson says that IndyCar has "real" races compared to Formula 1, where it is difficult to follow other cars.

After racing in F1 for five years, Ericsson made the switch to IndyCar for the 2019 season at Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports alongside series veteran James Hinchcliffe.

The Swede grabbed his first podium finish in Detroit earlier this year, and admits that he is enjoying IndyCar with its "real" racing.  

“These are the real races,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “Driving behind another car is a million times easier than in Formula 1.

"Only if you’re driving by yourself do you miss the performance of F1. They have a lot more power and downforce."

The 28-year-old returned to Formula 1 this week, as he took part in a test for Pirelli, driving for Alfa Romeo, as he remains its third driver.

Ericsson insists that his main focus lies in IndyCar, but he is happy to receive changes in F1 when they present themselves.

"Obviously my main focus this year is on the IndyCar programme, but I get the chance to help the Alfa team in any way.

"Obviously it will be a Pirelli test, so it’s more for the tyres, but still if I can give some feedback on how the car feels, and how I feel about the car, that would obviously be helpful for the team as well, to get another input.

“They know my feedback and the way I’ve been working in the past, so I think they’re still going to be interested in my feedback about how the car behaves, and what I think can be improved.”


Replies (1)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

SE Marcus Ericsson 9
  • Team Sauber
  • Points 18
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 81
  • Country Sweden
  • Date of b. Sep 2 1990 (28)
  • Place of b. Kumla, Sweden
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar