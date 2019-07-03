user icon
Video: Verstappen vs Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix

  • Published on 03 Jul 2019 15:14
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

After a magnificent recovery race, Max Verstappen took the win at the Red Bull Ring for the second year in a row.

After a bad start, Verstappen managed to fight back to the front after making his pit stop. Following his switch to the hard tyre, Verstappen drove brilliantly, which allowed him to pass Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Leclerc.
 

Side-by-side of Verstappen vs Leclerc:
 

 

Round 68 vs 69:


Replies (2)

  • boudy

    Posts: 1,114

    Nice one Fergal. That's the reason why we watch F1 !!!

    • + 0
    • Jul 3 2019 - 15:55
    • Fergal Walsh

      Posts: 43

      It was certainly a race I enjoyed more than most. A nice revival after France. More of this would be great!

      • + 1
      • Jul 3 2019 - 15:59

