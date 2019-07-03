After a magnificent recovery race, Max Verstappen took the win at the Red Bull Ring for the second year in a row.
After a bad start, Verstappen managed to fight back to the front after making his pit stop. Following his switch to the hard tyre, Verstappen drove brilliantly, which allowed him to pass Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Leclerc.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (2)Login to reply
boudy
Posts: 1,114
Nice one Fergal. That's the reason why we watch F1 !!!
Fergal Walsh
Posts: 43
It was certainly a race I enjoyed more than most. A nice revival after France. More of this would be great!