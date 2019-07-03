user icon
Honda was 'on the edge' with cooling

  • Published on 03 Jul 2019 13:43
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Honda F1 director Toyoharu Tanabe has revealed that Max Verstappen's engine was on the edge in terms of cooling during the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the last 30 laps of the race in Spielberg, Honda provided Verstappen with extra power as he charged through the field and on his way to take his sixth career win.

However, it also had to mind the engine as the hot temperatures during the race but a big strain on the engines across the field.

It also marked Honda's first since returning as a power unit supplier in 2015 - a feat that surprised Tanabe, who didn't expect to be competitive in Austria.

"We were on the edge on terms of cooling,” he said. “Of course, the high temperatures forced us to save the power unit. We tried to extract as much power as we could.

“I did not [expect to be competitive] like this, be so strong. From the previous races we could see a very strong Mercedes but sometimes we could compete with Ferrari.

"Differently, we showed the strongest performance against them, so I’m a bit surprised."

Having got a race win out of the way, Tanabe affirms that Honda's full focus is on reeling in its rivals, as Mercedes has won every other race so far this year.

"Of course this result encourages the members of our development team, but from the beginning of the season we could really see a big gap to Mercedes and Ferrari," Tanabe said.

"In Austria it was okay; we were strong, but for the next race, I cannot guarantee we’ll be a strong as [Sunday], that we’ll have the same competitiveness compared with the others.

“It means we need to keep pushing very hard, to get the confidence that we are strong and that when we’ll make no mistakes we will win. We want to have that level and need to keep pushing."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,114

    Max was told "Mode 11" that's such an motivator for your driver. Honda and Redbull are loving the positivity of the current results. Yes it came together after Mercedes having issues with heat and Ferrari running on older tyres but that's racing.

    They will need to push hard an most likely push their PU a bit more. They still need about four of tens in qualifying and maybe half as much in race conditions.

    If they can get something more to the team, they will be winning more races this year.

    • + 0
    • Jul 3 2019 - 15:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,856

      Indeed, the current spec was likely a slight step up, but it won't do. They'll need at least another upgrade like this this year. They will likely need to take another full PU allocation, so when the time comes, that allocation might aswell be an upgrade.

      • + 0
      • Jul 3 2019 - 17:17

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

