Pat Fry set to leave McLaren

It is understood that McLaren engineering director Pat Fry has been placed on gardening leave after indicating his desire to leave the team.

Fry joined McLaren in September, having spent time away after a long stint with the Woking squad. He joined on a short-term contract while McLaren awaited the arrival of James Key.

The Briton had previously worked at McLaren from 1993 to 2010 before taking on the role of assistant technical director at Ferrari. After leaving Ferrari in 2014, he had a short stint at the now dilapidated Manor team.

Fry has been reporting to Key this year since Key's arrival from Toro Rosso, as Fry and Andrea Stella have spearheaded the MCL34, which has so far seen McLaren consistently race at the front of the midfield pack.

It's not yet known what Fry's next move will be, however he has been linked to roles at Williams and Renault. Williams confirmed last month that it had officially parted ways with its technical director Paddy Lowe after taking a leave of absense in March before the start of the season.

McLaren is currently fourth in the championship standings as it looks to move towards the front of the grid following a number of difficult seasons.