Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for British GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the British Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

The Italian marque is bringing the hardest range allocation available to it, with the C1 being the hardest compound, the C2 the middle and the C3 the softest.

Most teams have brought eight or nine sets of the red-walled C3 compound, with Renault being the only team that will arrive with 10 sets.

Williams has gone a different route and arrives with just seven sets of the C3s for their drivers. You can check out the full list below.