Hakkinen: Stewards investigation over Verstappen's overtake a 'shame'

Mika Hakkinen believes it's a shame that the stewards deemed it necessary to investigate Max Verstappen 's race-clinching overtake on Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the final laps, the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers went head to head for the lead of the race, with Verstappen passing Leclerc at Turn 3.

MORE: Marko thought victory shot was over after race start | Horner: 2019 Austria win tastes better than 2018

However, the stewards opted to look into the overtaking manoeuvre as the two clashed wheels which saw Leclerc take to the run-off area.

No penalty was handed out for the move, but Hakkinen says it's a shame that it got to that stage.

"It is a shame that there was some uncertainty over whether the Stewards might apply a penalty for Max’s overtaking manoeuvre on Charles," he wrote in his Unibet column.

"To me, it was a clear example of hard but fair overtaking. When the two cars got to the apex of the corner Max had made the overtake.

"I understand why Leclerc trying to stay on the outside but you cannot use the run-off area to overtake. It was good racing, and Max really deserved this victory."

Honda win 'good news' for Formula 1

Hakkinen added that Honda's win, its first in the turbo hybrid era, is important for F1 as all current engine manufacturers have been able to come out on top in a Grand Prix.

"It was an important win for Honda, and this is good news for Formula 1 because it is important for all the car manufacturers supporting the World Championship to have their moment of success.

"Honda has been a strong supporter of Formula 1 since the 1960s and it is great to see them on top of the podium again after several years of disappointment."