user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Gasly: Poor tyre management after pit stop saw late-race struggle

  • Published on 02 Jul 2019 11:02
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says that not managing his tyres properly after his one and only pit stop during the Austrian Grand Prix saw him suffer from blistering in the second half of the race.

Gasly started from ninth on the grid but managed to climb up two spots to finish seventh, behind the McLaren of Lando Norris.

MOREGasly fighting for his future at Red Bull

The Frenchman battled with Norris and Kimi Raikkonen during the opening phase of the race, which made the car difficult to drive as his systems were overheating. 

"I struggled with the traffic at the beginning and spent quite a lot of time there," the Red Bull driver said.

"Then there's the snowball effect the longer you stay behind, the hotter everything gets. I struggled with that, to get past Kimi and the cars around.

"After the pit stop, I pushed too hard and destroyed the front tyres after a few laps. After that, I struggled with blistering. It wasn't the best management on my side and it made the afternoon quite tough.

"The main thing was, when you get stuck in traffic always makes things a bit harder if you don't get through it faster than what's ideal.

"Then the second stint was just blistering and struggling with the tyres. I didn't feel less comfortable but just didn't have great management with the tyres which made the weekend quite hard."

Gasly showed 'more speed' throughout Austria weekend

Gasly believes that he showed more speed this weekend as he was closer to Max Verstappen right up until Q3.

However, the former Toro Rosso driver knows that he needs to be able to perform where it counts.

"I think I have shown more speed. It's unfortunate it wasn't at the right end, it was in free practice.

"You want to be fast on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. There are improvements, they're not as big as what we want but we'll keep pushing until we get until what we should get."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,852

    At this rate it might just be better to be silent. We won't warm up to you more because you admit to have made a mistake, and neither will Dr. Doom in "the court of miracles"... To repeat:
    "Objections!"
    "OVERRULED!"
    "Wait! I object!"
    "SILENCE!"
    "Oh, dang..."

    • + 0
    • Jul 2 2019 - 21:39

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar