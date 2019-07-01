Marko thought victory shot was over after race start

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admits that he thought Red Bull's chances of winning the Austrian Grand Prix disappeared after the start.

Max Verstappen, who went on to claim the race, went into anti-stall off the line, dropping him down to the lower reaches of the points after starting on the front row.

MORE: Horner: 2019 Austria win tastes better than 2018 | Austrian GP: Verstappen storms to beat Leclerc in Austria

However, he climbed his way back to the front and overtook Charles Leclerc with a handful of laps to go to ensure Red Bull's second consecutive home race win.

"First the disappointment after the start, I thought 'Oh no, it's over'," Marko said. "And then slowly Max woke up and the last few laps were unbelievable fireworks of brilliant driving.

"Honda gave us all the power they had for the last 30 laps, the tyres were staying together and we have a fantastic chassis.

"This win is far more exciting than if he would have just done a proper start and just overtook one for the win."

Marko also praised Honda, who picked up its first win of the turbo hybrid era, having enjoyed a couple of third-place finishes earlier this year.

"We had expected the win, but after the start, we thought it was all over. But thanks to the Honda engine. It has finished every race with Max so far this year. Only one reliability since last year."