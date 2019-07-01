user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

'No way' Hamilton could challenge for race win

  • Published on 01 Jul 2019 14:38
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says that even without the wing damage that cost him time in his pit stop, he wouldn't have been able to compete for the win in Austria.

Mercedes opted to change Hamilton's front wing after it discovered that the left flap had failed, which saw Hamilton lose dramatic time to his rivals.

MORE: Front wing flap failure caused Hamilton's wing change

The pit stop took an extra few seconds while the team performed the change which dropped him back out in fifth, where he would eventually finish. 

But Hamilton says that even without the damage, the cooling problems that he was going through made it impossible to be competitive.

"No, no way," he replied when asked if the win was possible without the wing damage. "We were lifting and costing 400+ [meters] per lap, so we were a long way down.

"If we didn't have to do that, we would have had pace but unfortunately that was just the way it was. I could never get close to anybody.

"I don't know what hot races are coming up. I don't think it will be a lot of places, but there probably will be another one. Maybe like Mexico or something.

"I'm not sure why we had the issues we had today and the others didn't, they could push all the way, which is how Formula 1 should be. It's a good track for overtaking, but unfortunately, we weren't in that position."

Hamilton congratulates Honda after 'tough years'

Hamilton offered his congratulations to Honda, who won its first Grand Prix since 2006 on Sunday with Red Bull

"It's great for Honda," Hamilton said. "They've been going through some seriously miserable years with McLaren, and it shows that it's not only the engine.

"It's a combination of the work of the manufacturer and team together so that it works well. They've obviously done that so congratulations to them." 


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,849

    Well, that's a shame, but he kinda did it to himself. Come to think of it: did many other drivers struggle with a broken wing during the race?

    • + 0
    • Jul 1 2019 - 19:40
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 963

    Come next race, Merc. would raise the meter by .5 sec. Only way to balance out the field is either by bringing Alonso to Merc. or homologate the engines.

    • + 0
    • Jul 1 2019 - 22:06
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,849

      Alternatively, just BoP it, just saying. There are of course multiple ways of doing this
      -Weight ballasting or fuel flow limitations for the teams or drivers that score the most points
      -Allow the lower scoring teams extra allocations of fresh PUs so they can more readily take upgrades free from penalty
      -Limit what Merc' and Ferrari could upgrade on their PU come winter, allowing Renault and Honda to catch up
      -Hire actual scalpers to run around and create panic in the paddock. The better scoring drivers must fetch a better price at the scalping markets, so they'd all flock to Mercedes...

      • + 0
      • Jul 2 2019 - 06:31
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 290

    Same as always. If Mercedes doesn’t start on front, they really struggle

    • + 0
    • Jul 1 2019 - 23:49

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,729
  • Podiums 72
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar