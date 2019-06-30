user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ricciardo hoping to arrive at Silverstone 'laughing'

  • Published on 30 Jun 2019 21:02
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that his Renault team will uncover what was wrong with the R.S.19 over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, and it'll turn up at Silverstone in two weeks "laughing".

The Enstone squad had a difficult weekend as it failed to progress into Q3 on Saturday, while Sunday delivered no points as it struggled throughout the 71 laps.

MORESomething 'fundamentally wrong' with car in qualifying - Ricciardo | Hulkenberg in favour of Austria kerbs despite wing damage

Renault has been consistently running inside the top ten for a number of races now, which leaves Ricciardo confident that it was an anomaly race. 

"I don't want to be running around 12th, that was the tougher part today but we have had a good run, so I don't want to let this weekend dictate the whole start of the season," he said. "We had some momentum, I want to find it for Silverstone. 

"I would like to say that there's something, and I really hope we find it this week. For example, Le Castellet was really windy yet I didn't really feel affected by the wind. 

"Today it was very still but the car felt like there was massive turbulence during the race, especially at high speed, it was very light. 

"I like to feel that we'll find something, because it doesn't add up. I'm optimistic that we'll find what was wrong and we'll be in Silverstone laughing."

Ricciardo happy for F1 race and Red Bull

Ricciardo's old team Red Bull came out on top in Austria, as Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to the chequered flag.

Ricciardo insists he's pleased that the race was a good one for the fans, and is happy for the energy drink squad, who he spent five years with. 

"For Max, it sounded like a fun race. I'm glad for F1 that it was a fun race, because my race was pretty boring so I'm glad there was something at the front. I think Red Bull are very happy.

"I saw Mr Mateschitz before and he was already in a good mood, I can't imagine how he's feeling now. On a personal level, I'm happy for him [Verstappen], it hasn't been the easiest season for them."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    "it hasn't been the easiest season for them." Hmm, I kiiinda see where he is coming from, but let's not research projectile mineralogy inside of glass houses, shall we Riccy-boi? I think we all expected Renault to be performing a lot better than they are right now, yet it's their customer that is running away with it as of present.

    • + 0
    • Jun 30 2019 - 21:26
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    what a weird weekend for renault

    • + 0
    • Jun 30 2019 - 21:52

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 734
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar