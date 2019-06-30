Verstappen: We should stay at home if penalty comes

Max Verstappen says that everyone should stay at home if his race clenching move on Charles Leclerc is deemed illegal.

The pair fought for the lead of the race on the final laps, which saw Verstappen getting past the Ferrari driver into Turn 3.

However, contact was made and Leclerc was forced off the road which caused the stewards to open an investigation around the incident.

“It’s hard racing otherwise we have to stay at home,” Verstappen said. “If those things are not allowed in racing, what is the point of being in F1? After that start I thought the race was over, but we just kept pushing hard,”

“The pace was actually not too bad, got a big flat spot on my first tyre. After the pitstop, we were flying, you could see on the straight we had good pace as well.

“So we could make a pass, of course extremely happy for the whole team, and also for Honda, we just started working together this year. To win here is incredible."

Verstappen's race looked all but over on the opening lap when he dropped back into the lower reaches of the points with an issue getting off the line.

However, he pulled back through to take his sixth win - something that he didn't think could happen until he passed the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas for P2.

"After such a start, to go back up calmly... of course I got into second then you really start believing to go for the victory.

"Before that, it was always hard to see. I knew that I was catching but I didn't know if it was going to be enough or not. It depends on how I got by Valtteri, and the tyres."