Mick Schumacher to drive Ferrari F2004 at Hockenheim

Mick Schumacher will drive his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 on Saturday and Sunday of the German Grand Prix.

Prior to qualifying and the race, the Prema Formula 2 driver will drive laps of the circuit in the car that took Michael to his seventh and final world championship in 2004.

Two years ago at Spa-Francorchamps, Mick drove the Benetton B194, the car that Michael won his first championship with in 1994.

"I think it's mega driving this car in Hockenheim," said Mick. "The last time I was on this track was when I celebrated my Formula 3 championship title, and now I'll be able to drive one of the strongest cars in Formula 1 history there.

"A big grin creeps into my face. All motorsport crazy people can look forward to a very special and wonderfully loud moment."

Ross Brawn, managing director of Formula 1 added: “It will be an emotional moment seeing Mick at the wheel of a car linked to so many great memories.

"The F2004 was a fantastic car, which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period, which was the result of all the hard work from an amazing group of people and Michael Schumacher, a supremely talented driver.

"I’m sure that all the fans at Hockenheim will be pleased to see it roaring around the track again, especially with Mick in the cockpit. One of the requests we get most often from fans is to see the cars that wrote F1 history back on track, so this demonstration run at Hockenheim will be truly unmissable.”