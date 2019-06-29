Russell recieves grid penalty for impeding Kvyat

George Russell has been issued a three-place grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The incident occurred towards the end of the Q1 session, as Kvyat rounded the penultimate corner to finish off a hot lap.

The Russian driver was forced to take to the escape road and lost time, which seemingly cost him a spot in Q2.

A statement from the stewards read: "The Stewards reviewed video evidence and heard from the driver of car 26 (Daniil Kvyat) and the driver of car 63 (George Russell) and the team representatives and determined that car 63 unnecessarily impeded car 26 after the apex of Turn 9.

The Stewards noted that car 63 was not given the requisite warning by the team in a

timely fashion about car 26 approaching on a fast lap.

Furthermore, the situation was compounded by car 23 overtaking car 63 during a slow

lap, just before the incident in question.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the

Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and

Article 9.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

Russell also receives a penalty point for the incident, which is the first over the course of 12 months.