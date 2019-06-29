user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hulkenberg in favour of Austria kerbs despite wing damage

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 09:26
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg is in favour of retaining the kerbs around the Red Bull Ring despite the issues they caused him and other drivers on Friday.

During FP1, Hulkenberg ran wide at the penultimate corner and ran over a kerb, which sliced off the left side of his front wing.

A number of other teams also had problems with the unforgiving kerbs, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claiming they cost the energy drink squad £250,000 in damages on Friday (prior to Max Verstappen's crash).

MOREHulkenberg: Dirty air 'as bad as it's ever been' | Renault exploring options outside Hulkenberg for 2020

But Hulkenberg believes the added challenge is good for everyone and is in favour of keeping the kerbs for the remainder of the weekend.

"It was just a mistake on my side, just running a bit too fast into the corner, running wide," the Renault driver said. "At high speed, these kerbs do a lot of damage. 

"But that's the track limit. We have to stay within those limits and obey them. I made a mistake and paid the price, that's how it should be.

"The car damage from the kerbs is a bit extreme, but for this weekend, there's nothing we can do."

Renault didn't find 'a good balance'

Aside from kerb damage, Renault's Friday was tough as it finished the second free practice session in 16th and 17th.

Hulkenberg claims the team simply lacked a strong balance and had its long-run programme compromised as it worked harder on making improvements over one lap.

"We didn't really find a good balance," he commented. "It's a short circuit, not too many corners but Spielberg has its own laws and rules. It's a tricky track, very technical.

"The main struggle was with the balance and then hard to find a good rhythm, you can see that on the timesheet. 

"The red flags took some time away but today was a bit of a special day because we were lacing some low-speed performance, so we elected to do another low fuel run which compromised our high fuel running."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 258
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (31)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar