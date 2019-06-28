user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Vettel cautious over Ferrari's Friday pace

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 18:42
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel is remaining cautious when it comes to evaluating Ferrari's pace around the Red Bull Ring after Friday practice.

The Maranello squad topped the second practice session, which saw its rivals Mercedes and Red Bull make contact with the barriers.

MOREVerstappen crash a result of being 'caught out' by wind | Bottas has found 'clear direction' despite Friday issues

Vettel also had a hairy moment as he lost the car at the final corner, but managed to slow down enough before any contact with the wall was made.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get the long run on the softs,"  Vettel said. "But other than that it had no further impact, the car was fine.

"Normally you are pushing but obviously we didn't volunteer to go off. It was tricky in the afternoon, especially with the conditions. Fortunately, from my side it didn't have a big impact. 

Vettel says that Ferrari always looks stronger on a Friday compared to the other teams, and therefore is going into Saturday with an open mind about the weekend.

"In practice, it always looks a bit stronger for us than in practice than qualifying and the race. We need to be cautious. We're still trying a lot of things to get closer so hopefully tomorrow we can have a good feel and do better than today. 

Vettel added that Ferrari didn't test any new parts as it looked to understand why it upgrades in France failed to bring significant improvements. 

MOREFerrari didn't get 'all the answers' from test items in France

"We didn't try upgrades," Vettel confirmed. "We tried to understand more what happened last weekend with the bits that we tried. I think it was useful and we were able to learn.

"We can still improve the car, we tried some stuff in the afternoon that was a bit better than the morning. Fairly normal, the track layout helps us a bit."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    expect nothing and be surprised

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 21:08
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    Mercedes to tend to up their games on saturdays, so we'll see.

    • + 0
    • Jun 29 2019 - 02:25
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 962

    Fp3: Ferrari clear off Merc by .3 sec.
    Quali: Merc 1-2
    Fans: (facepalm) why did we kept our hopes high??

    • + 1
    • Jun 29 2019 - 05:51

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,250
  • Podiums 49
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (31)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar