user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Bottas has found 'clear direction' despite Friday issues

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 17:51
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas insists that he has found a clear direction with his Mercedes W10 for the remainder of the weekend despite the issues he had during Friday.

Before the on-track action began in the morning, Mercedes discovered an oil leak with his power unit, which forced him to revert to the Spec 1 engine.

In FP2, Bottas crashed the car, saying that the wind provided obstacles for the drivers, as Max Verstappen also crashed and cited the wind as the root of the issue.

MOREFP2: Leclerc fastest as Bottas, Verstappen crash | Verstappen crash a result of being 'caught out' by wind

"It was pretty big but all okay, there's no pain, "Bottas said of his crash. "This morning we had an issue with the engine so I had to switch back to the old one for practice.

"That compromised me a little bit but I still found clear direction on the car setup and where to go. We made a lot of changes for FP2 which felt a lot better before the shunt. Overall a good feeling and the other teams are quick as well."

Hot temperatures will test cooling systems

Bottas added that the hot temperatures that are expected for the remainder of the weekend will vigorously test the team's cooling designs for the brakes and engine.

"It's going to be super hot, especially on Sunday," Bottas commented. "That's going to put cars on the limit for cooling on the brakes and engine. There were some gusts this afternoon and I managed to find one of them as well. 

"It made it quite tricky and these corners are unforgiving if you make a small error."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    let's hope so because i can't stand any more hamilton domination

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 19:52

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 939
  • Podiums 32
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (29)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar