Gasly fighting for his future at Red Bull

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 15:23
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly's position at Red Bull Racing is under pressure. The Frenchman is underperforming in his debut year with the Austrian team and is having a hard time against the well-performing Max Verstappen as a teammate.

You only have to look as far as the qualifying statistics to see how much he's struggling. In qualifying, Verstappen has bested him seven times while Gasly, in turn, defeated Verstappen once in qualifying in Canada, when Red Bull made a mistake and the Dutchman didn't get through Q2.

Only George Russell and Sergio Perez have performed better than Max Verstappen in qualifying this year as eight times they out-qualified their respective teammates.

In terms of race finishes, Verstappen has finished ahead of Gasy at all eight races this year - the only 8-0 intra-team Sunday battle. 

Gasly is not worried about the seat

But Gasly isn't worried about his current situation amid rumours that his time at Red Bull is running out.

"No one is happy but I'm the first one not happy with the performance, he said on Thursday. "I'm a racing driver and I feel we are far from showing the potential that we have.

"That's not pleasant and nobody is happy about it. At the moment, it's about trying to focus on putting everything together. From my side, there are things we can do better as well.

"We can all do better but we're clearly not showing the potential. That's the main thing to focus on at the moment."

Problems with the RB15

Gasly suggested after the French Grand Prix that there were problems with the RB15. The question is whether this is an excuse for his poor performance or whether there is actually a problem with his car, something that doesn't bother Verstappen.

"We have an idea where the problem is," he said. "This weekend it should be okay. I'm not going to go into it too deeply. We're working and developing to make sure we get the most out of the potential this weekend and that's what we're going to do."

The upcoming Grands Prix will be decisive for Gasly. If there are problems with the RB15, Red Bull will push to solve it but if it turns out to be an issue relating to Gasly, Helmut Marko will make a decision that will not be to the advantage of the Frenchman.

A member of the team told GPToday.net: "Pierre Gasly will really have to perform in the coming races. After the Austrian Grand Prix, the team will dismantle the complete RB15 at the Milton Keynes factory and check if there are any problems with the car.

"His chat with Nicolas Todt after the French Grand Prix last week was quite basic, but with a clear focus on the future.

"Marko wanted to know how Kvyat views Honda, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner. Marko has indicated internally 'not to replace Gasly, not yet'. However, it seems that it is only a matter of time, and Kvyat is likely to make his comeback at Red Bull Racing after the summer break."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  motorthread

    Posts: 27

    I hate to say it but Gasly doesn’t seem to be justifying the faith put in him for his seat at Red Bull. He is a very credible mid field driver but doesn’t deserve a seat in a front running team.

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 15:50
    f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,579

      I don't know.. he's far from terrible.. it's just not working out in this situation

      • + 0
      • Jun 28 2019 - 18:20
  Kean

    Posts: 503

    Strange, his underperformance that is. He won GP2, was runner up in Super Formula, and had a pretty impressive rookie year last year in the Toro Rosso. I expected him to be behind Verstappen this year, but I didn't expect the gap to be this big.

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 16:28
  calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    It was too early for him, he needed at least one more year at STR, but the damage is done. Doctor Domm will Order 66 him soon enough.

    • + 1
    • Jun 28 2019 - 17:25

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

