Albon, Sainz incur grid penalties for Austria GP

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 12:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz will take grid penalties for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Albon has been fitted with the upgraded Honda engine after both Red Bulls and teammate Daniil Kvyat received the update in Paul Ricard last weekend.

He has received penalties for going over the limit for the usage of a new engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.

As he exceeds a 15 place grid drop, the Thai-British driver will automatically be sent to the back of the grid, where he will be joined by the McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

Sainz has taken on a whole new power unit, replacing each of the six components ahead of the Woking squad's home event in two weeks at Silverstone.

The Spaniard has taken on with a new combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics

Valtteri Bottas has also received a new MGU-K, but will not be penalised for doing so. Ahead of FP1, Mercedes was forced to change his engine back to the older spec after discovering an oil leak. 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,832

    He could aswell fit one of each like Sainz did, the damage is done, so might aswell build on all the margins... And I am still against the current low amount of components allowed penalty free...

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 17:26

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 201
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (24)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile


