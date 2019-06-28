user icon
2019 tyres to stay after teams reject change to 2018 spec

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 11:01
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Teams have voted to keep the current spec of Pirelli tyres for the remainder of the 2019 season after a meeting was called on Friday morning.

Many teams have been struggling with the 2019 compounds, which feature a thinner tread compared to their 2018 predecessors. 

Getting the tyre to operate within its ideal working window has been the issue for some, which has been a problem from the start of the year.

On Friday morning, a meeting was held between the teams, F1 and Pirelli as the teams voted on returning to the old concepts - however just five voted in favour of the change, falling short of the seven votes needed for the switch.

It is believed that Ferrari, Haas, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull and Torro Rosso voted in favour of the change, while Mercedes, Racing Point, Williams, McLaren and Renault were against it.

Even if the change was approved, the 2018 tyres wouldn't return until the last handful of races of the 2019 season.

The FIA can intervene and force teams to return to the 2018 compounds, however such a scenario is unlikely as any decision would usually be made on the grounds of safety.


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    What a shame

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 11:25
  • xoya

    Posts: 377

    So, all Merc teams voted (plus Renault) for no change... That's "unexpected".

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 12:17
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,579

      sot of seems like big teams have power over the small teams

      • + 0
      • Jun 28 2019 - 12:21


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar