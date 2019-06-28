user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Ticktum dropped from Red Bull junior programme

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 09:35
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Dan Ticktum has reportedly been dropped from the Red Bull junior programme after two years with the energy drink squad.

Earlier this week, it was understood that Ticktum had lost his drive in the Super Formula category after just three races in 2019, which has amassed one point scoring position.

Now, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed in Austria that the Briton "is no longer part of our programme". 

Ticktum tested for Red Bull only last month, taking part in the in-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya following on from his test in Bahrain with the team.

The 20-year-old was in the running for a full-time Formula 1 seat in 2019, but a lack of super license points prevented him from taking a seat at Toro Rosso, which left it to bring back Daniil Kvyat and bring in Alexander Albon.

It’s a scheme that is results based and he’s had a tough time in Japan and it wasn’t working out,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.

“He was a member of the junior team and it was decided that he wasn’t the right guy moving forward as an option for either us or Toro Rosso, therefore the sums were called. 

“He was given the shot, he was given the opportunity. It’s up to these guys to grab that with both hands.”

Ticktum looked to be in a strong position to win the FIA Formula 3 championship last year before a second half of the season surge from Mick Schumacher saw him claim the title.

Marko also added that there are no more planned Formula 2 outings for Red Bull junior Patricio O'Ward, who makes his debut in the category this weekend with MP Motorsport.


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,579

    :o

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 11:25
  • Kean

    Posts: 503

    Seemed to me like they were doing all they could to get him the superlicence less than a year ago and now this, after only 3 races in Super Formula. Oh well, O'Ward is a better bet I guess, and while they're at it they should add Herta.

    • + 0
    • Jun 28 2019 - 12:56

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar