Vettel: Return to 2018 tyres could 'mix things up'

  • Published on 28 Jun 2019 08:42
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says that returning to the 2018 spec Pirelli tyres could mix things up in the 2019 battles.

On Friday morning in Spielberg, a meeting is being held between Pirelli, the teams and F1 as they discuss the possibility of returning to the 2018 tyres.

The compounds for the 2019 season use a thinner thread which was introduced in order to combat the overheating, blistering tyres that were prominent in 2018.

Technical Analysis: French revolutions for Ferrari and Red Bull | Ferrari didn't get 'all the answers' from test items in France

However, many teams have struggled to get up to speed with the new tyres, with Ferrari one of the teams that has been affected the most.  

"I think as it is now, in terms of order, Mercedes is doing a good job and it's up to the others to catch up," Vettel said. "But certainly, it would be an element to try to mix things up.

"For us, we are struggling more with this year's tyres to get them to work in the window for both qualifying and the race. There are a couple of other teams where the drivers agree."

Hard to predict Austria tyre performance

Vettel added that it's difficult to know how the tyres will react around the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix circuit.

At last year's event in Spielberg, it was Mercedes who struggled more than others with the tyres prior to their double retirement.

"I think it's difficult to predict," Vettel said. "Our race pace on Sunday was okay, it wasn't the strongest race pace out there, Mercedes and Lewis controlled the race. 

"But I also saw that Valtteri had some issues, I don't know if there was a significant difference between the cars. If you look at the colour of the asphalt, it's much brighter, it's a different track, different loads so it's hard to predict. 

"Last year we struggled with the rear left to make it go the distance, Mercedes struggled a bit more than others. But this year it's a lot different."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,250
  • Podiums 49
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (31)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

